For the better part of my life, I’ve relied on her humor and compassion. She lives in Indiana, but even over the phone, she somehow manages to feel like she’s by my side. From time to time, I’ve even had the pleasure of cheering her up on a bad day, and I’ve always liked how she describes it: that it’s like I held her hand and walked her from the valley to the top of the mountain. How could I go on without her in my world?