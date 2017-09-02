Several books about presidents past and current should be in the news this fall, notably Hillary Clinton’s “What Happened,” in which she has promised a thorough and candid recounting of her shocking loss in 2016 to Trump. Alec Baldwin and Kurt Andersen have collaborated on the presumably fictional “You Can’t Spell America Without Me: The Really Tremendous Inside Story of My Fantastic First Year as President Donald J. Trump (A So-Called Parody).” The president’s first wife, Ivana Trump, will share memories of their three children in “Raising Trump.” Katy Tur’s “Unbelievable: My Front-Row Seat to the Craziest Campaign in American History” is the NBC television reporter’s take on covering the Trump campaign and being called “disgraceful” among other insults from the Republican candidate. Barbara Pierce Bush and Jenna Bush Hager describe life as the daughters and granddaughters of presidents in “Sisters First.”