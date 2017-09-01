Dear Ann Cannon • A close childhood friend recently went through a divorce from an abusive husband, to whom she was married for several years. They married young, so now she’s basically entering the dating scene for the first time in her adult life, and she’s choosing to date men whom I categorize as creeps, weirdos and losers — pretty much what I thought of her ex-husband when I met him and was the maid of honor at their wedding. I realize every potential partner has his quirks, but these guys are morons who ask invasive questions on the first date and/or think it doesn’t make sense for someone who’s going to be a stay-at-home mom to have a college education. Yet she’s genuinely interested in pursuing relationships with them. I’ve expressed my opinions and frustration to her verbally, but she doesn’t change her habits. I don’t want to see my friend make the same mistake twice. What else can I do to help her make better choices in the dating pool?