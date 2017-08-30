“They have a history of multiculturalism in the industry, but over the last few years, it’s really, I think, the corporatization of Hollywood, the fact that it’s owned by these big huge corporations, where they just want to see profit, profit, profit,” Kwan said. “They take a lot less risks and a lot less artistic risks. But I think that’s changing, it really is, because the audience is demanding it, not just the Asian audience, the American, white audience is demanding it.”