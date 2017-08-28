I recently asked Facebook friends why they like baseball. Their answers came at me like 95-mph fastball, including this one from a high-school classmate, Vance Law, who played in the major leagues: “Entering a dugout just before the game and hearing the hum of the crowd, the smell of pine tar mixed with rosin on your bat, the manicured green grass, hearing the crack of the bat connecting with the ball, the pranks that teammates play on each other even as grown men are all memories etched into my mind.”