Unlike the August 2014 tour, GART will take place while school is in session, so assemblies with a woodwind trio from the orchestra will be part of the mix. There will be activity tables in some of the parks during the day, encouraging visitors to listen for music in nature — and, conversely, to listen for nature in music. The education department also will be on site an hour or two before each concert and at intermission, teaching about musical elements that can be heard in birdsong. Educators from NHMU will bring geological artifacts for guests to touch and feel, as well as flutes and drums they can play. “We are very excited to add the natural sciences to the team’s outreach efforts and provide engaging, cool, science-based activities for all ages to highlight the truly fascinating natural history that surrounds us in our state,” Sarah George, the museum’s executive director, said in a news release announcing the tour.