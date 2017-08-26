Barrett also will use the occasion to kick off a centennial celebration of his mentor, Leonard Bernstein, who was born Aug. 25, 1918. This year’s festival ends with a salute to the legendary composer-conductor-pianist. Barrett was Bernstein’s conducting assistant and rehearsal pianist for the last six years of the elder musician’s life. Jamie Bernstein will narrate the concert dedicated to her father’s work. She’s been an enthusiastic supporter of the Moab Music Festival since Day 1, proudly reporting that she’s missed only three seasons (no easy feat for a mom living in New York, she said). She loves bringing festival newcomers on the car journey from Grand Junction, Colo., to Moab and watching their reactions. “It’s a combination of an earful and eyeful like you’ve never had in your life.”