What should you do? At the risk of sounding like a broken record here, it’s your call. But first, here are some things to think about. How much do you value this friendship? How crucial is it to you? If your answers are a) “a lot” and b) “very,” then you should be frank with your friend. Tell her that you support her decision to leave the fold and that, in return, you would like her to respect your decision to stay.