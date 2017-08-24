That would be the media, and Trump once again went to his greatest-hits collection of slams against journalists for the simple act of doing their jobs — which is to call out people in power when they’re lying. After slamming CNN for firing “poor Jeffrey Lord” (the Trump surrogate who tweeted “Sieg Heil” to someone criticizing him), and repeating the lie that “the failing New York Times” apologized for its election coverage (the paper didn’t, and it isn‘t failing; subscriptions are way up), Trump tarred all of the media: “For the most part, these are really, really dishonest people. And they’re bad people. And I really think they don’t like our country.”