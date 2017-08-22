Even when Zora was a puppy she was lazy. It took every last ounce of her energy to lie in the middle of the floor all day long. I once found a photo in a magazine of a Newfie leaping out of a helicopter to rescue somebody drowning in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean … and marveled. I knew the last thing in the world Zora wanted to do was leap out of helicopters. She barely wanted to leap out of cars. Especially when I took her to the groomer’s.