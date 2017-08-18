Dear Mostly Happy • After receiving your question, I spent a little time on the Mayo Clinic website trying to ascertain the various causes of bad breath in our world today. Poor dental hygiene is one, but that doesn’t appear to be your wife’s problem. So let’s rule that out. Other possibilities? Medications. Infections. A condition known as “dry mouth.” Diseases such as GERD or even cancer. Also, bad breath in children can be caused by something they stuck up their nose. Not that this applies to your wife, but it did remind that when I was a toddler, I stuck some raisins up my nose because what else are you going to do with some raisins and a nose when you’re 2 years old?