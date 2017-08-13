Rather than uniting the sisters, the trauma coupled with anger and secrets of that day has estranged them for 28 years. Neither sister knows anything about the other’s life. Rusty calls Samantha, now a patent attorney in Manhattan, every Sunday, but she never speaks to him, only listens. Charlotte has her own practice in Rusty’s building, but she’s determined to be a different lawyer than her father. For his part, Rusty cherishes his family more than they could ever know, but has always seemed more attuned to his clients’ needs.