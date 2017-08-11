Dear Less Said • I once knew a football coach who didn’t want to talk football away from the playing field, although I don’t think he wanted to play Xbox, either, because he was technology-challenged. It took him half a day, for example, to text the word “yes.” The problem is he had a job that people were curious about, and in this day of hyperpartisan politics, you do, too. Not only that, but people are likely to assume that you must be dying to talk about politics because (after all) you choose to work in D.C.