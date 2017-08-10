Located in the most remote area of Texas, the small town of Caesura — “rhymes with tempura” — is home to 48 people who have entered an unusual witness protection program. Here, for the past eight years, vicious criminals have every memory of their past completely erased. Then they are given new identifies, choosing a first and last name from a list of movie stars and ex-vice presidents. Adding to the mix are a few “innocents,” such as Fran Adams and her 8-year-old son Isaac, the only child in the town. Innocents are there after witnessing horrific events they need to forget, being a crime victim or are in hiding after testifying. In The Blinds, as the residents call their town, they live in their own bungalows and are free to roam. But they can never leave; it did not end well for those few who did.