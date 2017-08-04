Dear Ann Cannon • Let me start by saying that my new roommates seem like nice people. I’ve had many roommates in the past, so I’ve seen a lot of different roommate quirks. Usually, I find the little quirks fun and even endearing, but lately my roommates have been speaking mostly in baby talk. Yes, these are grown women talking to each other in baby talk, and it’s starting to drive me up the wall. They don’t talk to me in baby talk. But just the fact that they speak baby talk to one another (often!) is getting on my nerves. I’m fairly sure if I asked them to stop, they’d continue. Mostly I’ve been trying to avoid the situation by spending minimal time at home, but is that the best solution? Do you have any advice?