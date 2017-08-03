A hot night deserves a cool beer, and four of Utah’s best breweries will have sips for sale during Salt Lake City’s inaugural Food Truck and Brewery Battle on Saturday, Aug. 12.
The brewers will gather from 5 to 10 p.m. on The Gateway Plaza, 100 S. Rio Grande St. They’ll be joined by local DJs and 11 of Utah’s newest food trucks: Pizza Cone Zone, Ginger’s Truck, Touch of Polynesia, Komrades, Monsieur Crêpes, Taste of Louisiana, Crumbs Donuts, Made in Brazil, Bandera Brisket, Falafel Tree and Soup-er Sandwich.
The event also marks the kickoff for the Salt Awards, The Salt Lake Tribune’s annual celebration of old favorites and emerging talent and experiences. Guests who come to eat, drink and enjoy music are encouraged to vote online by clicking here.
Live music will be provided by DJ Poetic, DJ Dizz, DJ Erockalypze, U92 All Stars, BBoy Federation and more.
Best Friends also will host its Cat Days of Summer Adoption Event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 90 S. Rio Grande St.
Admission is free, but bring your wallet to sample fare and buy beer and cider from these participating breweries:
Epic Brewing • When this brewery opened in 2008, it focused on making high-point beers. Since then, it has started a 4 percent alcohol (3.2 percent by weight) classic line that’s perfect for summer sipping. New to the lineup is the crisp and refreshing Los Locos Lager, a Mexican-style lager with lime and sea salt.
Proper Brewing Co. • What started out as a micro-brewery inside Avenues Proper in 2013 has become a large-scale brewery and bottling operation in Salt Lake City’s new Central Ninth district. Its unfiltered Lake Effect Gose Ale, made with coriander and salt, is a tangy and full-bodied German-style beer for summer.
RoHa Brewing Project • This craft brewery was opened in April by Chris Haas, one of Utah’s brewing pioneers, along with partners Rob Phillips, an engineer and home brewer, and Josh Stern, a chef and self-proclaimed beer nerd. Among its best offerings is the Three-Deep American Ale, with malt flavors and a slight hop finish.
Fisher Brewing • After a 50-year absence, the great-great-grandson — along with three partners — has resurrected Utah’s famed Fisher Brewing Co. Try the hoppy, fruity Fisher Red ale.